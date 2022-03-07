Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman accused of stealing Amazon packages.

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 2 at 6:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Goethe. A hold-up call was made and when police arrived the victim, an Amazon delivery driver, said she was approached by the suspects. The first suspect showed a handgun and then both of them demanded packages. They ran off with a large tote bag of packages behind the 5600 and 5800 blocks of South Kingshighway.

The victim was not injured.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man with a dark complexion and long dreadlocks. He was described as being between 6’ and 6’02″. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Police described the second suspect as a Black woman with a light complexion, between 22 and 25 years old with long black hair and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and a mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with a tip that wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also call a 1st District Detective at 314-444-0100. Tips submitted directly to Detectives are not eligible for CrimeStoppers rewards.