Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman accused of stealing Amazon packages.

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 2 at 6:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Goethe. A hold-up call was made and when police arrived the victim, an Amazon delivery driver, said she was approached by the suspects. The first suspect showed a handgun and then both of them demanded packages. They ran off with a large tote bag of packages behind the 5600 and 5800 blocks of South Kingshighway.

The victim was not injured.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man with a dark complexion and long dreadlocks. He was described as being between 6’ and 6’02″. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Police described the second suspect as a Black woman with a light complexion, between 22 and 25 years old with long black hair and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and a mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with a tip that wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also call a 1st District Detective at 314-444-0100. Tips submitted directly to Detectives are not eligible for CrimeStoppers rewards. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News