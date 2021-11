ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police are searching for a man seen on camera illegally dumping items in the Castle Point neighborhood.

The man was seen driving a red truck pulling a flatbed with debris on it. He was last seen at 10103 Baron Drive on Friday, November 12 at 3:47 p.m.

Illegal dumping is problematic for our community. If you know this person, vehicle and trailer which was last seen at 10103 Baron Dr. on Nov 12, 2021 at 3:47 p.m., please contact the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210. pic.twitter.com/RbaS7m1GV7 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 22, 2021

The police ask anyone who has seen the suspect or the vehicle to call them at 636-529-8210.