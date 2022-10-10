Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was injured in a shooting in Maryland Heights early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:44 a.m. in the 400 block of Fee Fee Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital.

The Maryland Heights Police Department said the incident involved a domestic argument that occurred in the 400 block of Fee Fee Road.

Brian Joseph McDevitt, Jr., 35, is the suspect. McDevitt was taken into custody Monday. The Maryland Heights Police Department obtained an at-large warrant for McDevitt for charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.