DES PERES, Mo – The Department of Public Safety is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Des Peres, Missouri.

Rory Stewart, the missing juvenile, is 13 years old, stands at 5’6″, and weighs 95 pounds. He has green or hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. last night near the Lillian and Lindemann residential areas.

Stewart was wearing a brown sweatshirt with white lettering and red roses. He left on a black mongoose bike.

Anyone with information about Rory Stewart’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately.