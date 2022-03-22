ST. LOUIS — Police need help finding a missing St. Louis man who vanished months ago.

Fabian Miller, 43, was last seen at about 1 p.m. on August 1, 2021, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

His sister reported him missing on January 5 after not hearing from him for several months. The family said they hoped to find Miller on their own, which is why they delayed contacting the police department.

Police said Miller is homeless and known to frequent the south St. Louis area. He has multiple tattoos, including a duck head on one side of his neck and “PeeWee” on the other side.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call police at 314-444-5338.