Police search for missing teen girl last seen in Mehlville area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

They said Aubrey Logan is a runaway and was last seen in the Mehlville area on July 18.

“Aubrey left a family residence in that area and has not been heard from. Her family believes she may be in contact with an adult male who they are not familiar with,” police said. “Aubrey does have a mental health diagnosis and does not currently have access to her medication.”

Police described her as 5’4″ tall, 160 pounds with red shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts should contact Detective Tom Taylor through our Bureau of Communications at 636-529-8210.