WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A Webster Groves man is charged with sexually abusing a girl, and detectives believe there could be more victims.

The Webster Groves Police Department is asking the public to report any interactions they have had with Aaron Pratt.

Pratt, 41, faces several charges, including statutory rape of a child under the age of 14, sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of child pornography.

Webster Groves Police Lt. Jillian McCoy said the charges are new, but that the alleged acts date back a few years. The victim, a minor and a Webster Groves resident, recently came forward. McCoy said her department is confident that there is at least one other victim.

She is asking for parents to discuss the matter with their children, to determine whether they have had any interaction with Pratt.

“Maybe they’ve visited their homes, or maybe they’re friends with [this] particular individual,” McCoy said. “If they have played sports, even if it’s the most minor thing. It could be something that could help us with this investigation.”

McCoy declined to disclose the relationship between Pratt and the alleged victim. However, based on the evidence, she said, it is clear that grooming took place over a period of time.

Pratt is in custody and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone who has had any interaction with Pratt should contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.