ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection with a catalytic converter theft.

Police said the catalytic converter was stolen from the 2000 block of Campus Drive.

This person of interest is wanted for questioning in a catalytic converter theft from the 2000 block of Campus Drive. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Presson at 636-485-1669 or 636-949-3002. pic.twitter.com/pgaC8nhcNH — SCCMOPD (@SCCMOPD) July 8, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Presson at 636-485-1669 or 636-949-3002.

Police tweeted out the information Thursday. The photo has a Wednesday timestamp.