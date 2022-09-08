ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.”

A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in the Mobile Gas Station parking lot along St. Louis Avenue on August 9, 2022, at around 10:15 pm. Officers say a man wearing a ski mask got into the passenger seat, told her he had a gun, and threatened to shoot her if she said anything.

The woman got out of the 2020 dark blue Dodge Durango and the suspect took off. He was last seen wearing the mask, a white t-shirt with a large letter “V” on the back, red shoes, dark pants, and carrying a black purse.