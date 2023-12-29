ST. LOUIS — The police are searching for a suspect in a domestic abuse incident. Martez Hopgood, 21, is suspected of domestic assault, kidnapping, and violation of a protection order involving an ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old son. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

A St. Louis woman and her child, reportedly held hostage by her ex-boyfriend, sought help door to door in the middle of the night. Doorbell footage captured the moment when a good Samaritan opened the door, allowing the woman and child to escape the pursuing ex-boyfriend.

The incident is under investigation. The woman sustained minor injuries, and the child was unharmed. The suspect fled before police arrived.