ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a St. Louis man who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Alija Babahmetovic, 58, was last seen by his roommate on Jan. 12. He had left his apartment near Loughborough Avenue and Morgan Ford Road in the evening, but never returned. Babametovic’s daughter reported him missing to police on Jan. 17.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says Babametovic is possibly dealing with an unknown illness. He left behind medicine and discharge papers from an urgent care visit earlier this month.

Babahmetovic is described as five feet, five inches tall and 140 pounds with fair complexion, blue eyes and black and gray hair.

If you happen to know his whereabouts, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5738.