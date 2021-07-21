Police search for St. Louis murder suspect following unexpected release

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An at-large warrant has been filed against a suspect in an April 2020 murder who recently had charges against him dropped in St. Louis Circuit Court.

On Tuesday, FOX 2’s Elliott Davis reported Brandon Campbell was freed after the prosecutor from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office, who was assigned the case, didn’t show up to court.

Judge Jason Sengheiser wrote a scathing order dropping the murder charges on July 14, noting that the prosecutor who was assigned to the case was on maternity leave for three months and said the circuit attorney’s office hadn’t replaced her.

There were two other murder cases dismissed this week because of absent or unprepared St. Louis City prosecutors.

A spokeswoman for Kim Gardner admitted a big mistake was made, saying in a statement: “Upon review of our internal policies and procedures regarding Family Medical Leave, we have determined that corrective measures are needed to further prevent any future repeat occurrence of the incident in question.”

Campbell had been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm for the murder of Randy Moore.

Moore was gunned down on the evening of April 9, 2020, in the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue, located in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Now, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for Campbell, who vanished after being released from jail.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 314-444-5371. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Brandon Campbell