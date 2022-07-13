ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Police are looking for Erin Wesley Marshall, 30, who was reported missing from the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road on July 5.

Authorities say Marshall is schizophrenic and off his medication. He is described as 6 feet tall and 155 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and scene scarring on his cheeks and forehead. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camouflage jacket and dark pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.