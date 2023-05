ST. LOUIS — MetroLink trains were not running between many Illinois stations at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. A police chase ended near one of them while officers looked for a suspect. A person of interest is now in police custody.

MetroLink trains are now running between all stations again. Riders may see some delays as the trains get back on schedule.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.