ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for three suspects behind two separate violent robberies in the Tower Grove neighborhood.

Leading up to the fourth of July, two longtime favorite destinations in Tower Grove were the scenes of violent robberies involving guns.

On Sunday at 2:30 p.m., police said three suspects approached three rental bikes outside A&M Cyclery. The suspects took the bikes after they discovered that the chain was unlocked. The store mechanic saw them and chased them on his bike until the suspects pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the employee stopping him, from stealing one of the bikes.

“It’s very sad that this thing happened,” said Francesc Ferrer, an A&M Cyclery customer. “Honestly, I can’t believe whoever did it should be ashamed.”

“I don’t even care about the bike, it’s the fact that they pulled a gun on one of my mechanics,” said Jeff Gerhardt, the owner of A&M Cyclery. “That’s really not cool, we definitely don’t want to see anybody hurt, and I don’t want to see the kids pull a gun on somebody, and they get shot.”

Gerhardt said on top of the safety violation, he feels accountability is rare with teens.

“These kids are being arrested and immediately let go, it almost feels pointless,” he said.

The following day at Tower Grove Park, three suspects once again attempted to steal. This time a wallet from a 59-year-old man sitting underneath a tree at 4:45 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police he was punched and beaten with some sort of metal object before the suspects pointed guns at him. He was taken to the hospital with a wound to the back of the head.

“Violence does happen around here unfortunately, it can happen anytime, unfortunately, that’s the time that most of it does happen,” said Trish Reabis, a park-goer.

“I come to the park every day, especially the summer, my favorite place in St. Louis is Tower Grove Park,” said Sydney Schumacher, a Tower Grove East resident. “It’s like my sanctuary, so to hear that there’s violence and crime makes me concerned and sad.”

It’s unknown if the suspects are behind both robberies, but the investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information, contact SLMPD or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).