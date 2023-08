Ju’lynna Seline Wallace-Richarson, 2 months old, has been reported missing. She is an African American and was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

She was last seen with James Steven Richardson Jr., a 28-year-old African American man, weighing 200 pounds and standing five feet seven inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan shorts.

The vehicle involved is a black 2008 Ford Escape with an Illinois license plate.