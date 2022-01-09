Police search for ‘vehicle of interest’ in Pine Lawn shooting

PINE LAWN, Mo. – Detectives with the North County Police Cooperative are investigating a shooting that happened in Pine Lawn on Sunday morning.

According to Major Ron Martin, an NCPC spokesman, the shooting took place around 10:!5 a.m. near the intersection of Arden and Dardanella avenues.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking for a vehicle seen near the scene of the shooting. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car or the shooting itself is asked to contact the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-499-6090 or general dispatch at 314-428-6868.