ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a woman accused of shooting a man in the face and a woman in her head. This happened after midnight on Semple Avenue near the Kingsway West neighborhood. Both victims were conscious and breathing when first-responders got there.

Police say the suspect took off in a gray Ford Focus, and that she knows the victims. Call police if you have any information. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477. You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.