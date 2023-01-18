ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for five inmates who escaped from the St. Francis County Jail.

The sheriff of the jail believes these inmates escaped from the detention center’s roof through a plumbing chase. They were discovered to be missing around uesday 10:00 p.m.

They were later caught on surveillance stealing a dark grey 2009 Toyota Scion from the parking lot of the Centene Center in the Farmington Industrial Park. However, that happened three hours before detention officers noticed they were missing.

Here’s who authorities are looking for:

52-year-old Kelly McSean’s birth name is Larry Benboom, but McSean now identifies as a woman. Mcsean is 5’9 and 180 pounds.

The escaped inmate is charged with sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman. McSean was jailed on charges of damaging property owned by the Department of Mental Health. She is bald and has brown eyes, as well as dentures. Records indicate McSean is classified as a sexual predator.

26-year-old Dakota Pace is 5’9 and 150 pounds. He has brown short hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He also has a small scar on his right cheekbone.

Pace was booked in the St. Francois County Jail on several charges, including for stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

30-year-old Aaron Sebastian White has shoulder-length brown hair. Sometimes he wears it in a ponytail. He has a full beard, wears glasses, and has hazel eyes. White was in the jail on a misdemeanor assault charge.

White is accused of committing the offense at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services Facility in Farmington. He also was charged with sodomizing two girls under the age of 10, who were family and friends of family, at the age of 15.

Lujuan Tucker was charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in 2003. He had been booked recently in the St. Francois County Jail on a third-degree assault charge. Tucker is 37-years-old.

He’s described as being 5’10, 175 pounds, he has black hair, dreadlocks, and a goatee.

42-year-old Michael Wilkins is described as being 6’1 and around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and is nearly bald. Wilkins was initially booked into the jail for second-degree burglary and a probation violation.

The sheriff’s office is warning if you see these men to not go up to them and call 911 or your police department right away. The Toyota Scion they’re believed to be driving had a Missouri temporary tag on the back of the car. There was no front plate.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.