Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Missouri man

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – Police are searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous. Grant L. Gaither was last seen running north on Gorrell Road near Redbird. He was not found after an extensive search of the area.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office was chasing Grant’s vehicle this morning. He drove to Gasconade County where he wrecked on Gorrell Road.

Gaither’s location is not known at this time. It is not clear why police initiated a police pursuit to stop his vehicle.

Call 911 or Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office at 573-437-7770 if you have any information about Gaither’s location. Police warn that you should not approach him.