Police searching for man accused of involuntary manslaughter in fatal wreck

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– Police are looking for a man wanted for involuntary manslaughter in a fatal crash. St. Louis Metropolitan Police are trying to find 27-year-old Courtney Curry.

Police say a Mercedes Benz was going north on Tucker and making a left on to Locust when the truck Curry was in hit the side of the Mercedes.

Antoine Johnson, a passeger in the Mercedes Benz, died.

The driver of the Mercedes was also injured in the wreck.

There was a third vehicle that sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle.

