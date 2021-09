HILLSDALE, Mo.– Hillsdale police want help finding a missing man. Jarius Mcgee, 22, was last seen on September 13.

Mcgee’s mother told police it is not unusual for him to leave the house without notice or warning. However, she says he left without taking his wallet, toiletries, and extra clothing.

Police say Mcgee’s mother is also concerned because he has not called her since leaving.

Contact the Hillsdale Police at 314-381-0527 if you have more information.