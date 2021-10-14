Police searching for missing Maryland Heights man

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police in Maryland Heights are asking for the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old man who went missing early Thursday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, Shannon Banzhaf was seen at his home around 4:30 a.m. He was wearing glasses, khaki pants, a polo shirt, and black shoes. He may have a laptop and paperwork with him.

Police described Banzhaf as six feet tall and approximately 225 pounds, with a goatee, and short grey hair.

Anyone with information on Banzhaf’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700.