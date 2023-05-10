ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing Minnesota woman who is possibly around the St. Louis area.

Nakeita Campbell, 21, was last seen in Downtown St. Louis around two weeks ago on April 28. Her family members contacted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday to report her disappearance.

SLMPD days that Campbell left her home in Maplewood, Minnesota on April 1, and she likely came to St. Louis to stay with a man she met online. Police say Campbell has a disability that makes her vulnerable. She also does not have a phone.

When she was last seen, police said Campbell was wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans, a pink multi-colored jacket, with her hair in a ponytail “puff ball.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5738.