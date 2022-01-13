Police search for missing Missouri prisoner

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a prisoner who has escaped. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Benjamin Frank Landa, 30, was falsely identified as an inmate scheduled for release. He was last seen near Steelville in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Road at around 9:40 am.

Witnesses tell police that Landainto an area near the Zahorsky Woods after seeing law enforcement in the area. Police were searching for him but they have not yet located him.

Landa was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was being held on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. He has ties to the Bourbon, Sullivan, and St. Clair areas.

If you have any information about his location call 573-775-4911. Contact 911 if you encounter him.