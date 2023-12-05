SHREWSBURY, Mo. — Police are searching for two carjacking suspects after a vehicle was stolen from someone at an apartment complex on Monday. The vehicle was found hours later after a crash in the Spanish Lake area.

A driver called police to report witnessing an armed robbery near the intersection of Weil Avenue and Jacobs Coal Road. Officers found a carjacking victim there at around 7:15 p.m.

The man told police that he pulled up to his home and got out of the vehicle. He was then approached by two men with what the police describe as Glock-styled handguns. They stole his keys, got in the vehicle, and drove off.

Police found the carjacking victim’s vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was crashed in the Spanish Lake area and no one was in the vehicle.

The suspects remain at large. Police are asking anyone who may have video, images, or more information about the incident to call them at 314-647-5656.