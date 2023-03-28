HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A man vanished while visiting a Hazelwood motel. Police believed he could be in imminent danger.

Tristan Malik Baumer, 25, has been missing since Sunday. Investigators said his family is very concerned about his well-being. The Hazelwood Police Department issued an endangered person advisory on Tuesday.

Baumer’s family is on a desperate search to find their missing loved one, who disappeared after he was last seen at Motel 6 on the 5700 block of Campus Court around 6:00 p.m.

“We got called to the hotel. We spoke with his mother, his mother said he went to smoke a cigarette and he has not been seen ever since,” said Detective Sgt. Brendan Gilbert.

A surveillance video from the motel captured the moment Baumer was last seen.

“We checked cameras in the hotel, it shows him leaving the hotel down the street. At that time, he was smoking outside,” Gilbert said. “We have sent dogs out to the wooded area and negative results.”

Baumer’s family said he is suffering from mental illness and fears that he may have run out of his medication, according to the police.

“He has been diagnosed with a few mental health illnesses. He’s not taking medication, and we are currently looking for him,” Gilbert said.

Baumer is 6 feet tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact the Hazelwood Police Department.