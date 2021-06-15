Police search for St. Louis mom facing child abuse charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are looking for a woman accused of passing HIV on to her unborn child and refusing to provide medication once the baby was born. Britneyeaunya Blackmon, 32, is facing charges for child abuse or neglect.

Court documents say that Blackmon tested positive for HIV while pregnant. Doctors warned her that she needed to take medication to prevent passing the virus to the baby. She refused to take the medication and the child was born with HIV.

Doctors repeatedly warned the mother about the risks of not providing medication to the infant. The child is now one-year-old and there is a significant viral load elevation in the victim’s system. This places the child at high risk for serious infection or death.

Blackmon was ordered to appear at St. Louis County Family Court. She did not show up and has not turned the child over to authorities.

Police are searching for Blackmon. She may still be in the St. Louis area but also has acquaintances near Cape Girardeau.

Please call St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400 if you have any information.