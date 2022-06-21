ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a double homicide in the north St. Louis City. Police said a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

The tragedy all unfolded near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Temple Place around 4 a.m.

Residents calling for the violence to stop.

“It is a tragedy we see this stuff go on every day, and when will it end,” said Robert Nicholson.

Officers said they responded to the call for shots fired, and upon arrival, they located a black SUV which struck a fire hydrant with the victims inside.

Detectives said the victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Nicholson is heartbroken about the tragedy.

“A man and woman got shot up here. I can understand losing a child,” said Nicholson. “I can only imagine what they are going through. It’s ridiculous this has been going on too long. Kids out here living half of their life not even living their life to the fullest yet, and they gun downed over something senseless.”

Police have not released the details on what led up to the deadly shooting or a possible motive. The gunman remains at large.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the double homicide to contact Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477.