ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a St. Louis homicide investigation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a few surveillance photos of the suspect Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 1500 block of North 13th Street.

Police identified Rudy Boykins, 52, as the victim. Investigators say Boykins was found on the grounds of an otherwise unoccupied homeless encampment with multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact STLMPD at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).