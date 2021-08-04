Police searching for suspicious vehicle following girl in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo.– Police are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle following a juvenile female for about 10 minutes. Police say it happened near the 700 block of East Swon.

The girl told police she was going westbound on Garden Avenue when a vehicle passed her. She says a driver yelled something out.

The girl says she then turned on to Cottage Avenue and the vehicle followed her. She said the vehicle passed her two more times before she got to her home.

Police say the girl was able to get a short video with her phone.

The vehicle is described as a grey or silver 4-door sedan.

Call the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.