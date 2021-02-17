Police searching for SUV that slammed into Sunset Hills patrol vehicle

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Police in Sunset Hills are searching for an SUV wanted in at least one dangerous encounter. Security footage shows a driver ram her Ford Explorer into a patrol car, and then take off.

“A vehicle is a weapon. We’re lucky our police officer is ok. We’re thankful that our police officer is ok,” Sunset Hills Police Sgt. Jeff Senior said.

Senior described the moments leading up to the encounter. The officer, he said, had circled the Amoco gas station on S. Lindbergh several times shortly before midnight.

“A police officer, in the course of his duties, is going through all of your 24-hour stops in your municipality,” Senior said. “So, as he passes through the gas station, he observes a vehicle, nobody gets in or out, for several minutes. He deems that to be suspicious, and approaches the car.”

When the officer approached the vehicle and motioned for the driver to roll down the window, the female driver immediately put the car in reverse, crashing into the Sunset Hills Police SUV, and sped westbound on Gravois.

The Ford Explorer is described as a 1998-2000 model, black in color, and with black wheels. The vehicle has rear-end damage.

Senior said the vehicle has been spotted by three different police departments in recent days, along the 141 corridor and in south St. Louis.

The driver, however, has found a way to avoid detection.

“Every time they flee from police, they change the license plate. And so, we are unable to consistently have the vehicle entered as ‘wanted,’” he said.

Senior is hoping the public can assist police track down that wanted Ford Explorer. The driver is wanted for several charges, including fleeing the scene of an accident, and resisting felony arrest.

“I want the video to be out there. Somebody knows who these people are. And we’d like to catch them,” he said.