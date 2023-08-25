Note: The video in this story is from August, 10.

ST. LOUIS — A second teen has been identified by police as a suspect after a mistaken confrontation over stolen property turned into an AMBER Alert. Cam’ron Henderson, 18, of St. Louis faces charges of child kidnapping, child endangerment, burglary, and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Henderson is accused of working with Kendall White, 18, to kick-in the door of the victim’s home on August 10. They were wearing black clothing and ski masks and wanted to confront someone over some stolen property. Police say the people in the home have no connection to the stolen items.

Once in the home the teens stuck the mother in the head with a gun and took her two-year-old child. They ran out of the apartment with the toddler, got into a car, and drove off.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the abduction took place just before 7:30 p.m. at a home in Spanish Lake. An AMBER Alert was issued to find the girl.

The 2-year-old was found around 9:35 p.m. in Ferguson. Police say that White walked the child into a housing complex and abandoned her with strangers. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Henderson and White were identified as the suspects in this crime. White was arrested at his home. Police say he had a mask matching the one used in this crime. Henderson was also arrested at his home. Officers say that he admitted to kicking in the victim’s door.