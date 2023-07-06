ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who stole from two apartments near Saint Louis University.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the incidents occurred between June 27-29 at the PW Shoe Loft Apartments, located in the Grand Center neighborhood just north of the SLU campus.

Police claim the man stole video gaming systems, keys, and assorted gaming equipment.

He’s described as a Black man, bald, standing 5’10” to 6’2” tall, and weighing between 200 and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department