ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a weekend shooting in downtown that left one teenager dead and 11 other people injured.

As noticeable damage still fills stretches of the office building near Washington Avenue and 14th Street, police are in search of suspects. In images released to the public, you can see the suspects armed with firearms.

“When you cause a danger to the community, that kind of harm, no regard for life, they’re gonna go out and do it again,” St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy said.

The chief is hoping information shared on the region’s crime tip line could help authorities locate those responsible.

“If you know something about this, let’s get that gun off the street, let’s get those people behind bars,” said Lisa Pisciotta, executive director of CrimeStoppers.

Whether you know the identified individuals or not, Pisciotta says tips can be made anonymously, and will stay anonymous.

“We never take your name, we never take your phone number, we don’t want to know who you are; just the information,” she said.

According to Chief Tracy, tips have already started to come in.

“I know a lot of people will step up and some have already stepped up, and I thank them for that,” he said.

FOX 2 spoke with an individual who works at the office building on Washington Avenue, and knows the owners well. He says the invasion came as a shock to all.

“So, the door automatically locks. The only way you can get in is with a key card or somebody sneaks around and puts something in the door,” said the individual, who asked not to be identified.

Due to the sheer size of the gathering prior to the shooting, Pisciotta believes someone knows something.

“It was a very big event, and there were a lot of people there, so a lot of people saw things,” she said.

Pisciotta explains why the suspects need to be identified.

“You don’t want this to happen near you. You don’t want this to happen again. You don’t want a child to die,” she said.

One juvenile was initially taken into custody, and then released. While multiple guns were seized in connection to the case, Chief Tracy says it’s time to find those responsible.