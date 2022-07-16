The Festus Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Terry Hope, a Festus man reported missing Saturday morning.

FESTUS, Mo. – The Festus Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a Festus man reported missing Saturday morning.

Police are looking for Terry Hope, 73, who was last seen at a McDonald’s in the 500 block of Truman Boulevard in Festus.

A vehicle is wanted in Hope’s disappearance. Police are looking for his vehicle, a silver 2003 Ford F-150, which was reportedly spotted Saturday morning on Pohlman Road in Florissant, Missouri. The truck has the license plate 4DAJ13 and is missing its front bumper.

Photo provided by Festus Police Department.

The Festus Police Department says Hope is diagnosed with vascular dementia. Hope is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 300 pounds with white hair, blue eyes and a white mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hat, glasses and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on Hope’s whereabouts or the vehicle, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Festus Police Department at 636-937-3646.