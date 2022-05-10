ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — In the early morning hours of May 6, north St. Louis County Cooperative officers responded to the Phillips 66 on 6150 Natural Bridge in Pine Lawn.

There, they found 36-year-old Quintell Harris dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Now, the Major Case Squad is assisting in the search for those responsible.



“We cannot do these investigations completely on an island and alone. We truly need the public’s help and we need assistance from the public to help us solve these heinous crimes that occur in these neighborhoods,” said Ellisville Lt. Joey Nickles.

Nickles said authorities have boots on the ground.



“We have 16 investigators currently beating the bushes as much as they can trying to find leads and witnesses, looking for camera footage. Things like that see if we can solve this crime,” he said.



Charlene Hopson said she’s lived in the same home for nearly 50 years on Maybell in Bel-Ridge, where Harris is from. She said he was a great neighbor.

“Cool people minding their own business, just like I was minding mine. I have nothing to say bad about him he always treated me nice,” she said.



Hopson said she hopes those responsible for taking Harris’s life are found.



“It’s not right. The Bible says thou shall not kill. But they are taking it the wrong way as if it says kills whoever you may, and it’s wrong,” Hopson said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Major Case Squad at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).



