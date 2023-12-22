ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Trenton Ivy, who has been reported missing by his family in St. Louis City. Ivy was last seen in the company of 29-year-old Marquisha Williams.

While Williams was initially reported missing from St. Louis County on December 20, both individuals were last spotted together in the vicinity of Cook Avenue and North Spring Avenue in St. Louis City on December 20. It is believed that they may be traveling in Williams’ 2020 grey Jeep Compass SUV.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Trenton Ivy and Marquisha Williams are urged to contact 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 314-444-5338.