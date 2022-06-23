A man is wanted in connection with a murder investigation that unfolded last weekend in north St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS – A man is wanted in connection with a murder investigation that unfolded last weekend in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shared a surveillance photo of the suspect Thursday morning, five days after the shooting death. Police have identified Brittney Young, 31, as the victim.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on June 18 in the 1400 block of Cochran Place in the Carr Square neighborhood. Investigators say the victim was shot in the chest and privately sent to a hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have been requested to handle the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).