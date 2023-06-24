ST. LOUIS — Police are trying to identify and find five teens wanted for questioning in last weekend’s mass shooting downtown. It left one teen dead and 11 others hurt.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 does not normally show these pictures, but we are airing them because police have asked the public for help in identifying the people in the photo. If you do, call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shocking images like that only reinforces the need for better outreach to at-risk teens. Following last weekend’s shooting city leaders have decided to keep two rec centers open later on the weekends. The hope is to keep young people off the streets.

Friday and Saturday hours at the Wohl and Marquette Recreation Centers are being extended from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for kids 15 and under. Teens 16 and up can be at those locations from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The changes will last through August.

The city is also preparing for one of its biggest weekends of the summer with this year’s Pride Festival. They’re expecting 300,000 visitors for the two-day event. Festival board members say they have full confidence in the security measures in place.