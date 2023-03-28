BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. — The Major Case Squad is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a business along St. Charles Rock Road Friday. They believe that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim was targeted. He has been identified as Chuckie White, 54, of St. Ann.

Officers were called to the 9800 block of St. Charles Rock Road Friday at around 8:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found White’s body in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video reveals that a man approached White in the parking lot that evening and shot him. The suspect then ran across St. Charles Rock Road and got into a silver sedan. The vehicle can be seen traveling east after the suspect gets in.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward.