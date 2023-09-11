FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — Police say they shot at a suspect in the Fredericktown Walmart parking lot Sunday afternoon. KFVS-TV reports that the officers spotted someone with outstanding warrants. They tried to take him into custody as he was leaving the store at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say that they were looking for two suspects. They arrested one of them at the Walmart. The other sped off in a vehicle. He was arrested later that day at a home on Madison County Road after a standoff.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in this incident. The police are expected to release more information about what happened later today. Check this story for the latest update.