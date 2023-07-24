ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is accused of brandishing and firing a gun last week outside a Ferguson Walmart.

According to a report filed by the Ferguson Police Department, the incident occurred on July 15 on West Florissant Avenue.

An officer responded to a trespassing call at the Sam’s Club and met with a security guard. The guard told the officer that an individual, Devonta Starks, refused to vacate the store after being told to leave.

Police claim Starks, 31, called the security guard a “fat pig” while leaving the store and threatened him. With Starks gone, the officer responded to another call.

A short time later, the same officer received word of a possible shooting at the Walmart next to the Sam’s Club. An off-duty officer at the Walmart heard the shots and saw two other officers chasing Starks on foot.

Police eventually took Starks into custody.

Eyewitnesses told police that Starks had fired two shots into the air after being told to leave premises at Walmart.

Police claim to have found a 9mm handgun on Starks, and recovered a pair of shell casings in the parking lot.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Starks will unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Armed criminal action carries a sentence of three to 15 years in prison. The weapon charge has a max sentence of four years and a fine of $10,000.