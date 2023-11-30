ST. LOUIS – Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a man’s car in St. Louis shortly after he hopped off a Metro bus.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released several surveillance photos of the wanted suspect on Thursday. The suspect, a man, is accused in a carjacking from Nov. 17 in the 3200 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a man’s car in St. Louis shortly after he hopped off a Metro bus. (Photos provided by: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

An initial crime report from St. Louis police said the victim left his vehicle running while putting air in his tires. At some point, the suspect appeared and flashed a weapon. The suspect took off in the victim’s 2008 red Chrysler 300, and authorities have not found the car since then.

Investigators believe the suspect took a Metro bus to a bus stop at South Kingshighway Boulevard and Fyler Avenue prior to committing the carjacking.

If you have any information on the suspect’s wherebouts or this investigation, contact SLMPD at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).