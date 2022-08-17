ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old man for allegedly attacking a woman and later threatening that woman’s family.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incidents occurred on August 9.

Officers responded to a call for an assault in the 3500 block of N. 21st Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood. They met with the victim, who told them Darrius Boyd struck her in the head and face with his hands and a handgun. She claimed Boyd also stuck the gun in her mouth.

Police claim Boyd later went to the 4000 block of Kossuth Avenue, where the victim’s family lives, to make additional threats against her via text message. Boyd had a rifle with him at the time.

Boyd was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting, and first-degree stalking. He remains in custody without bond.