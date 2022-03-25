ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were fatally shot in downtown St. Louis. Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

The shootings happened at the Cupples Station apartment building in the 1000 block of Spruce Street around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Police identified the girl as the suspect, meaning she possibly pulled the trigger, killing the boy then herself.

“Where did they get the gun from, and why would they do that, you know?” said Brandon Preston, who lives in the apartment building. “I know they’re children. I hate to hear that and gun violence — it’s horrible. And we need to get control of that.”

Some people who work across the street from Cupples Station were also in disbelief.

“I mean, it’s really sad to hear something like this. It seems a little out of the ordinary, you know. You don’t hear of kids being so young having access to that kind of stuff,” said Codi Munson, who works in the area.

It’s not yet known if the boy and girl are related. Police have not released their names. Homicide detectives are still investigating.