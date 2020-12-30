Police: Standoff ends outside Velda City house; body found in residence

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A four-hour standoff ended Tuesday evening at a home in Velda City. St. Louis County police say a man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her toddler on Christmas Day had been barricaded inside the house.

Police say they found the body of a man inside the residence but have not identified the individual.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s tactical operations and special response units were called to assist officers with an armed and barricaded suspect in the 7100 block of Edison Avenue around 4 p.m.

On Monday, investigators asked the media to show a picture of the suspect, Timothy Brown, to help find him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

They say Brown, 30, had a known history of domestic abuse and was recently released from prison after a plea agreement.

Just after 8:30 p.m., county police tweeted that the standoff had ended.

The armed/barricaded situation in Velda City has concluded. The street will re-open shortly. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 30, 2020

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued warrants late Monday afternoon for Brown and is now charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter on Christmas morning.

According to the charging documents, Brown is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of 2-year-old Alayah Butler and her mother Charese Garvin, a mother of three who family members say was three months pregnant at the time.

Her other two children were home at the time of the shooting.

“It’s unbelievable, pure evil what happened to my sister. She decided to give this guy a second chance and he did this,” Aton Garvin, Cherese’s brother, said.

St. Louis County Police say there are witnesses who saw Brown’s car in the driveway of the victim’s home that morning and there is also evidence that Brown took the victim’s cellphone with him.

According to court records, Brown previously threatened Garvin and had a history of domestic violence.

Brown pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with abuse and was sentenced to five years in prison but released early by the Missouri Department of Corrections.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office released this statement about Brown’s early release.

The Missouri Department of Corrections made the decision to release this individual before he served the 5 years that he was sentenced through a plea agreement with our office. That guilty plea was to domestic violence 2nd degree and burglary 1st degree, with a sentence of 5 years for each count to run concurrently. Neither of these offenses includes the mandate that the offender must serve at least 85% of the sentence. We reached this plea agreement in consultation with the victim, who offered an eloquent victim impact statement at the time of sentencing. We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of her life and her child’s life. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Garvin’s family wants Brown to turn himself in.

“We know you did it, Tim. Man, just turn yourself in, you can only hide for so long,” Aton Garvin said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.