ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police in north St. Louis County say it’s a hazard they see all too often: drivers speeding 15, 20, even 30 miles above the speed limit.

If that’s you, be prepared to be pulled over – and ticketed.

As Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports, police are stepping up enforcement along on the I-270 corridor, ahead of MODOT’s large I-270 re-design project.