HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a suspect Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.

The standoff involves a man with outstanding warrants over domestic violence charges. When police tried to arrest the suspect earlier Wednesday, he entered a home in the 8900 block of Chapel Hill Court.

The man is refusing to come out of the home and might be armed, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not reported any hostages, injuries or gunshots from the situation.

SkyFOX surveyed the area just after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.