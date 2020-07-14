Police suspect same individuals behind pharmacy robberies Sunday night

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Police in Maplewood and St. Louis are investigating a pair of robberies at local pharmacies.

Maplewood Detective William Ballad said the first robbery took place Sunday night around 8 p.m. at the CVS on Manchester and Big Bend.

In surveillance video, you can see the first suspect jump over the counter and try to steal the cash drawer. The store manager is not far behind and the two get into a scuffle.

Ballard said as the first suspect ran away, the second suspect punched the manager in the face. Another CVS employee in the store called police.

One of the suspects dropped his hat during the scuffle and came back into the store. After grabbing his hat, he again tried to take the cash register drawers.

The robbers ended up getting away with $200. They jumped into a gold Chevy Blazer driver by a third individual. Ballard said the three suspects fled east on Manchester and just minutes later, the Walgreens on Manchester and McCausland reported a robbery. Police believe it was the same group of suspects.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the robberies, you’re asked to call the Maplewood Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.